Several families and children celebrated the opening of the first long-awaited splash pad in the city of Idaho Falls Tuesday.
The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting for the splash pad, located at Reinhart Park where guests kicked off the summer with hot dogs, music and their first look at kids playing at the splash pad before rain cut their time at the park short.
“This is a huge moment for not only our department but I think for our community as a whole,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “This has been in the (city’s) plans for more than a decade.”
Holm said the first splash pad was originally planned to be located near the Idaho Falls River Walk, but city officials decided that it wasn't a suitable location, which delayed the construction of a splash pad as a new location was sought.
Construction of the splash pad was done with water conservation in mind, Holm said. Most of the water used at the splash pad is captured through a drainage system, exposed to ultraviolet light, a sand filter and chlorinated to be reused, he said. Two 1,500 gallon tanks supply the splash pad with its water.
“We should lose between 150 and 300 gallons (of water) a week which is not very much for as much fun and as much water will be put through this facility,” Holm said.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the splash pad is an example of the city’s larger efforts to conserve water as Idahoans experience drought conditions.
“I’m really proud to say this uses less water than a swimming pool,” Casper said.
In comparison, an Olympic-size swimming pool uses 660,000 gallons of water.
The splash pad replaces the old swimming pool at Reinhart Park which closed in 2014 due to irreparable conditions with the concrete. The Idaho Falls City Council approved $300,000 to construct the splash pad in August 2020 and an additional $200,000 to build new restrooms and add a parking lot to the park.
Splash pad users can turn on the water through a push button on site, which has 12 different settings that run in 3-minute cycles. The splash pad is expected to run from 10 a.m. to sunset.
Holm said several other splash pads are planned in Idaho Falls and he hopes people can feel a sense of ownership of their nearby community splash pad when they are constructed. Through a show of hands, about half of Tuesday’s guests traveled by vehicle.
“We want to serve the neighborhood, but this is the only one we have in the city right now so we want to serve the entire community,” Casper said.