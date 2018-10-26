Ten-year-old Drayke Hillman of Idaho Falls sighted in on the buck and began to shake with excitement.
“It took him a minute to pull the trigger, he had so much adrenaline in him he was shaking,” Drayke’s father, Tyler, said recounting their October hunting trip. “He had a bit of buck fever.”
Drayke, a first-time hunter, eventually pulled the trigger and got his first deer.
For many hunting is a family tradition — granddad, dad, uncles and cousins bring each other up on outdoor adventures. That’s how it is for Drayke and his older brother Deegan, 13.
“I kinda got them into hunting,” Tyler Hillman said. “My dad hunted and I’ve always hunted. A lot of guys go golfing every weekend. I just save up my vacation time so I can go archery hunting in September and rifle hunting in October.”
That first deer hunt can also be a rite of passage for many children. Drayke’s mother Christina said her son now feels like he is “one of the guys.”
“He was very proud to be out with his dad to learn about nature and wildlife and the ways of hunting,” Christina Hillman said. “He came home with a smirk that said ‘you will never understand what I have experienced mom.’ "
The Hillmans usually go to the Spencer area to hunt, but because of this summer's Grassy Ridge Fire that burned thousands of acres in that region, they tried their luck farther north, south of Medicine Lodge.
To prepare for the hunt, Drayke took a hunter’s education class and shot “50 to 100” rounds to practice. He shares a rifle with his brother Deegan.
Deegan’s first hunt was last year, but he has yet to get his deer.
“He went out last year,” Tyler Hillman said of Deegan, “but he passed on shooting a doe even though he had a tag to do so. He wanted to shoot a buck. He’s hoping to get his buck this year.”
Tyler Hillman said in the future he plans to get his family — including his wife — into archery hunting.
“We’re an outdoorsy family,” he said. “My wife has yet to go hunting, but she is planning on going.”
This year appears to be a good year to be a first-time hunter, with some check stations reporting higher hunter success rates than the same time last year.
Overall harvest rates at two check stations in the Salmon region were up for this past weekend. The Carmen check station increased from 14.74 percent in 2017 to 25.73 percent in 2018. Success rates at the Stephens Gulch station was up slightly as well, with 13.08 percent in 2017 to 19.05 percent in 2018.
During the past weekend, the two check stations logged 26 elk and 80 deer for 472 hunters.
The Carmen check station is on U.S. Highway 93 north of Salmon and the Stephens Gulch station is on Highway 93 north of Challis.
In the Upper Snake Region, both deer hunter numbers and success increased considerably from last year, according to a recent Idaho Fish and Game news release. The number of hunters grew by 20 percent to 986 checked at four check stations while the count of deer went up 109 percent to 163. The percentage of bucks with at least a 20-inch antler spread went from 8 to 14 percent. Hunters reported seeing "lots" of deer.
In the Southeast Region, the number of hunters passing through the check station dropped from last year to 527 but deer numbers were better while hunter success went from 10 to 17 percent. The percentage of 20-inch bucks rose from 13 percent last year to 15 percent.
In the Magic Valley, deer hunter numbers grew substantially from last year with 2,601 checked (1,828 last year). Deer counted through the four stations showed a 71 percent increase, from 415 last year to 709. Hunter success was calculated at 27.3 percent, the highest rate since 1992, the news release said.