First-time Idaho Falls hunter Brittnee Romrell managed to nab her deer and her husband on the same trip.
Romrell, 20, who comes from a hunting family, took hunter education classes in the spring to prep for her hunts.
She practiced shooting, learned safety, bought equipment and scouted the area with her boyfriend Brady Daniels. Her goal was the elk archery hunt and deer rifle hunt. The archery hunt left her empty-handed.
But on Oct. 11, Romrell shot a mature buck in the Pocatello area with her boyfriend’s rifle.
“I kinda couldn’t believe that I shot one,” Romrell said. “We gave it a couple of minutes and we went up a steep hill and found it. We took a couple of pictures, a few with the deer just with myself. Then we handed the phone off to his father to take some (photos) of me and Brady and then while we were taking pictures he just popped the question. He said ‘Will you marry me?’ ”
Romrell said she was in disbelief.
“I had to ask a couple of times if he was kidding or not,” she said. “Then I said ‘yes,’ so he put the ring on.”
Brady’s father, who was hunting with the couple, was surprised also.
“He knew he had been ring shopping but he didn’t know he was proposing at that time,” she said. “We were all a little shocked.”