Yellowstone National Park reported its first wildfire of the season almost a month earlier than the past two years.
The lightning-caused fire, dubbed The Elk Creek Fire, was reported by a visitor on the evening of June 24 burning on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern part of the park.
“This fire is being suppressed due to an unfavorable location this early in the fire season and is being immediately suppressed,” the park said in a news release.
The Greater Yellowstone area is a “fire-adapted ecosystem” which recognizes that fire plays a role in maintaining the health of the area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation. Unless structures are threatened or the fire is human-caused, the wildfires are often allowed to burn.
The park reported the fire size at less than an acre on Friday.
The first fire reported in 2020 was Aug. 1 and was also lightning-caused. In 2019, the first fire of the season was also a lightning-caused fire that started on July 17.
Yellowstone has a parkwide fire danger level of “High” with no fire restrictions in place, “however, park staff is monitoring conditions and may put restrictions in place in the near future.”
"General restrictions can include limitations on where charcoal or woodfires and smoking are permitted," said Linda Veress, a spokeswoman for the park. The park also has a ban on any fireworks.
The high danger ranking was recently put in place after prolonged dry, hot weather across the West.
Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
Yellowstone warns that campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. “Soak, stir, feel, repeat.”
For more information on park fires, go to nps.gov/yell/learn/management/current-fire-activity.htm.