FIRTH — The Firth community sustained a major blow Jan. 10 when the town's fire station suffered heavy damage from a fire which burned much of the station itself but also destroyed much of its equipment, including a couple of engines.
But the community has been seeing an outpouring of generosity this week with donations pouring in from stations across the state of Idaho and into Utah and fundraisers that will be taking place Saturday as well as online.
The volunteer fire department also on Friday launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser with a goal of $500,000.
"Despite the setback, we continue to provide services to our community along with our brothers and sisters of the Shelley-Firth Fire District using our remaining resources bolstered by generous donations and borrowed equipment from individuals and fire departments across Idaho and beyond. We are ever grateful for this support," the GoFundMe said. "The job is a big one and the needs of our growing community were already outgrowing our resources even before the fire. We humbly ask, if you are able to contribute to our cause at this time, please help us recover and catch up."
To view the GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/Firth_Fire_Fund.
Help already has started to arrive. According to KTVB in Boise, Boise Fire and the State Fire Marshal's office heard about Firth's urgent need for supplies, and coordinated donation efforts. Other departments, including Emmett, Kuna, Eagle, Star, Nampa, and Weiser all pitched in, gathering items including personal protection equipment, firefighting equipment, medical supplies, and communication devices.
To top that off, the Boise Fire Department gave Firth a fully supplied fire engine that had been set for auction.
Back on the east side of the state, the Ammon, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello Firehouse Subs locations will donate 100% of their sales on Saturday to replace equipment and protective gear lost in the fire.
Firth Fire Chief Dale Mecham said his all-volunteer department received the engine from Boise on Tuesday.
"The state fire marshal reached out to everybody in the state and told them we'd lost some engines as the fire was going," Mecham said. "He sent out a text, and Treasure Valley jumped right on it."
Mecham said the truck received from Boise is a 2003 engine that's in good shape.
"They did a great job," he added. "We got hoses, more turnout gear. The truck was loaded, every compartment had something in it to replace what was lost."
Mecham said Firth has been very fortunate that it hasn't gotten any calls since the fire, but they'll be covered if needed.
"A couple of farmers have let us use their places to store equipment, we're parking pumpers and brush rigs at (Firth School District) bus barns. We're down two or three trucks. Shelley and Blackfoot can be there in 5-10 minutes. We're getting assistance with equipment from West Yellowstone and Swan Valley, the whole Snake River valley, parts of Utah. We're there to take care of them if we did get a call."
Mecham said it was confirmed through investigations that the cause of the fire was an electrical plug-in on one of the pumpers that went bad. They had cameras in the station to monitor it and saw video from the fire breaking out.
"We just appreciate the response we've had from across the state, into Utah," he added. "There's been tremendous support from the community."
"What started as a simple phone call to their fire chief has grown into a major donation effort by departments across the Treasure Valley and the state," said Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer in a news release. "Fire and EMS departments from all over Idaho have stepped up to help us support this volunteer fire department and give their members and the community they serve a fresh start. We appreciate the fact that no matter how big or small, we're ready to help each other out in times of need."