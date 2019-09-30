Firth High School’s Veterans Day program, considered one of the finest in the state, will be Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., and the school will be getting monetary help in putting it on this year through a grant.
“The cost of this program has been quite high for a small school,” said former Firth teacher and veteran Stewart Portela. “For years, our student body has donated close to $1,000. Fundraising and donations have filled the gap on the program costs. This year we have received a grant from Humana Health for $3,500 dollars to cover our expenses.”
Firth honors more than 100 veterans each year and this year will be no different, Portela said. The school also feeds all of the veterans and families a dinner after the program.
“The students will still donate as I feel this is important for the kids to invest in the cost of what our veterans have done for them,” Portela said.
The speaker for the program this year will be Brigadier General Farrin Schwartz from the Idaho Army National Guard. New Firth High School Principal Keith Drake has been named the Veteran of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year for 2019-20.
The National Disabled American Veterans of America will presenting a plaque to Firth High School for its commitment to honoring and preserving stories and the legacy of veterans. The awards will be presented during the program this year.
The Community Orchestra at Firth also will perform.