A Firth man was arrested last week after he reportedly choked a woman, then ordered her to say in a recording it hadn’t happened.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded in the early hours of Nov. 16 to find the victim with several injuries from the incident. She told the officer she had been having drinks at home with John Carl Cordova Jr., 27.
The victim said she and Cordova began arguing until Cordova grabbed her head with both hands and screamed at her. She told police Cordova then put his hands around her neck and pushed her against the wall, causing her to bump her head.
The victim said she then went upstairs to get away from Cordova but returned because she had left her phone behind and feared Cordova would destroy it. She said she opened the door and told Cordova to leave.
According to the police report, Cordova got up, shut the door, and began strangling the victim. The victim reported Cordova squeezed her neck hard and that she had to scratch him to make him stop.
The victim told police she sat on the stairs holding her neck while Cordova pulled out his phone and began recording. She said Cordova tried to make her say nothing had happened but gave up when she refused.
Police viewed the video when Cordova was taken into custody. The officer described in his report that Cordova identifies himself and the victim, and the victim is sitting on the stairs holding her neck. The officer wrote the victim appeared to be terrified in the video.
In the video, Cordova states he pulled the victim off of him after she grabbed him by the throat. He asks her if she’s scared, and she says she is. Cordova tells the victim to move her hands away from her throat and to stop acting scared before giving up and ending the recording.
The victim said that after he stopped recording, Cordova choked her again by pushing his forearm against her throat and yelling at her to stop “acting scared.” The confrontation ended with the victim’s son waking up and crying.
The victim reported that she smelled burning plastic while checking on her son. She later found Cordova had run water on her phone until it no longer worked. She showed the phone to an officer who noted the house still smelled like burnt plastic.
The police report states the victim had multiple cuts, bruises and red marks, most on her face and neck, but also on her chest, arms and wrists. The victim also reported Cordova bit down on her hand when she attempted to scratch him to make him stop.
Cordova told police he had been drinking at the victim’s house but said he struggled to remember what happened because of the alcohol. The author of the police report wrote that Cordova gave several conflicting explanations of events, stating it was the victim who attacked him first.
Cordova was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and malicious injury to property, punishable with up to one year in jail. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Courthouse.