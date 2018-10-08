Grace Christensen, a student at Firth High School, won the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho award last weekend, securing college scholarships and a spot in the national competition next year.
The Distinguished Young Women of Idaho granted Christensen three scholarship awards, including Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho, the Overall Talent award and the Self-Expression award, totaling $6,500 in scholarship money.
Distinguished Young Women is a national membership organization — with chapters in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — for high school students in their junior or senior year, who participate in life skills workshops and yearly competitions. Participants have the opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in college scholarships.
The 2019 competition took place Friday and Saturday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, with 36 contestants competing in various categories, including scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression, according to Darady Van Orden, a spokeswoman for Distinguished Young Women of Idaho. Roughly 750 people attended the event each day, Van Orden said.
Three other young women from eastern Idaho — Ashley Okeson, Bonneville County, Delphinia Li, Pocatello/Chubbuck, and Olivia Arave, Blackfoot — placed in the event's top 10 and Okeson also was a top finisher in the talent competition, according to the event's Facebook page.
Winners of the Distinguished Young Woman award in each state advance to an annual national competition. The national competition will take place in Mobile, Ala., in June 2019.