Two new areas on this side of Idaho — one near Preston and another near Salmon — will be stocked with pheasant this fall, bringing the number to 24 stocking sites around the state.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission, meeting in Pocatello last week, approved the two new locations and also delayed the opening for nonresident pheasant hunters, excluding youth hunts, to five days after the general season opens.
Fish and Game plans to release 37,000 pheasants for hunters this fall, the department said in a news release.
“Fish and Game has more than doubled the traditional number of launch sites since 2020,” Fish and Game said.
The new release site near Preston is an Access Yes! site on the Zollinger property 20 miles south of Downey on Highway 91. To get there, turn east on the Winder Reservoir road and the property boundary is .25 miles from the highway.
The new Salmon area site is in the Pratt Creek area. Drive from the town of Baker (10 miles south of Salmon on Highway 28) east on Baker Road and turn right on Old Lemhi Road. Drive 1.7 miles on Old Lemhi Road to Pratt Creek Road and look for pheasant stocking signs.
“Pheasants are the most popular game bird species for upland game hunters in the state,” said Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator. “Hunters and supporters of pheasant hunting asked us to expand the pheasant stocking program to include additional properties, and we are doing that.”
Other eastern Idaho stocking locations include Market Lake Wildlife Management Area, Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area, Mud Lake Wildlife Management Area, Bureau of Land Management Knolls, Kirtley Creek Access Yes!, Pahsimeroi River Access Area, Sterling Wildlife Management Area and Portneuf Wildlife Management Area.
Depending on the area, pheasant season opens Oct. 9 or Oct. 16 and closes at the end of the year. Nonresident hunting opens Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
“The delayed opener will not apply to the youth pheasant season because of expected lower youth participation and to allow resident adults to hunt with nonresident youth, such as grandchildren,” Fish and Game said. “Youth seasons for all zones will be Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.”
Pheasant hunters must have a hunting license and an upland game permit for birds on properties where pheasants are stocked.
For more details, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant.