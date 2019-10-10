Hunters interested in a pheasant dinner will be happy to learn of hundreds of birds being released in the next few months at Idaho wildlife management areas.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game began stocking more than 100 birds at the Market Lake Wildlife Management Area near Roberts for the annual youth bird hunt.
Starting Sunday, Market Lake, Mud Lake and Cartier Slough wildlife management areas are scheduled to be stocked with hundreds of game farm pheasants.
“Hunting pheasants on Fish and Game's wildlife management areas is a popular fall tradition for upland bird hunters,” Vicky Osborn, Fish and Game media specialist said in a news release. “To support this tradition, pen-raised pheasants are stocked on nine WMAs beginning in September and continuing into December.”
Additionally, the Sterling Wildlife Management Area, 5 miles northeast of Aberdeen, is scheduled to receive more than 1,000 pheasants between now and the end of November.
The number of pheasants released varies to accommodate historic hunting demand and weather conditions, Fish and Game said. Typically, pheasants are released before 10 a.m. or after shooting hours in the evening. A schedule of when birds are stocked can be found at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant/stocking. Exact days of release are not listed to prevent crowding and to provide flexibility with release dates.