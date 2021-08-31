Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
More than 17,000 catchable-size rainbow trout are scheduled to be stocked in eastern Idaho and the Salmon area during the month of September.
Across the state, Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock 95,000 fish during the month.
“With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events,” said Bryan Grant, fish hatchery complex manager in a news release.
In Idaho Falls, the two ponds at Ryder Park are scheduled to get 1,000 fish each during the month. Trail Creek Pond near Victor will get 800 fish. Gem Lake is slated for 3,000 trout.
In the southeastern part of the state, Devil Creek Reservoir will get more than 5,000 trout, Crowthers Reservoir 1,100 trout and Montpelier Reservoir 1,200 fish.
In the Salmon area, Mosquito Flat Reservoir will receive 1,500 fish, Iron Lake 1,000 fish and Hayden Creek Pond 1,500 trout.
Other streams and ponds will also receive fish. For specifics, consult the Fishing Planner.
“Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules,” Fish and Game said. “Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.”