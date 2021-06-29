Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock about 31,900 catchable-size trout around the Upper Snake Region during July, with Rigby Lake set to get 1,500 this week.
“Rigby Lake is a big one because it’s close to home,” said James Brower of Fish and Game. “The fish don’t carry over to the next year. It’s one of those put-and-take fisheries. The purpose of those fish is for them to be caught by anglers.”
Other notable fish stockings for July include 3,000 rainbow trout going into Gem Lake, and nearly 7,000 going into the Henrys Fork of the Snake River during the month.
“I get a lot of calls about Tear Drop Lake, the official name is Snow Creek Pond, near Ashton area,” Brower said. “That’s getting a thousand rainbows. I know several individuals that delay their camping trip until that happens, then they go hit it hard. They enjoy it quite thoroughly.”
Other popular areas include Birch Creek, slated for 2,700 over the month, and the Buffalo River, set to receive 1,000 trout.
Tributaries of the Big Lost River near Mackay – Star Hope Creek and the North Fork of Big Lost River — are scheduled to receive more than a thousand Yellowstone Cutthroat trout during the month.
For those looking to avoid crowds and have a memorable experience, Brower recommends high mountain lakes.
“High mountain lakes are actually a pretty good option this time of year,” he said “Most of them are open. Some are not even accessible till July. Fishing there is phenomenal to most of those lakes. They just get very little pressure. If you’re willing to go on a little backpacking trip overnight, that can be just a fun time to escape the crowds and get into some cool temperatures. You can have some of the best fishing of your life.”
Elsewhere, the Salmon Region fisheries will be stocked with 38,700 trout during July. Scheduled stockings include small family ponds to several larger lakes in the Stanley Basin. The Salmon River from Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole will be stocked weekly with a total monthly tally coming to 13,360. Stanley Lake will get 4,200 fish and the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds will get 2,700 during the month.
In the Southeast Region, more than 11,000 trout will be planted across the region. The Snake River below American Falls Dam will receive 4,000 fish and 2,000 fish will be stocked at Tilden, Rose, Firth and Shelley in the Snake River.
For more information on specific times and locations of planned fish stocking operations, go online to https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking