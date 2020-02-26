Fish stocking is ramping back up starting next week and into April with thousands of trout coming to eastern Idaho ponds and lakes.
“With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events,” Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release. Here are a few highlights of upcoming fish stockings in eastern Idaho:
The largest mass of fish will be 18,000 rainbow trout dumped into American Falls Reservoir. Idaho Department of Fish and Game said, “These fish will be stocked once ice is off.”
About 1,000 trout will go into Bannock Reservoir within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the county fairgrounds in Pocatello.
Bear River below Oneida Dam will receive 1,500 trout “in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam.”
In Idaho Falls, Gem Lake will get 3,000 rainbow trout “probably toward April because everything is frozen right now,” said James Brower, Upper Snake Region spokesman.
In the Salmon region, Hayden Creek Pond is slated for 650 trout and Kids Creek Pond will be “regularly stocked.”
For more specifics about stocking schedules in eastern Idaho and across the state, go to tinyurl.com/pr-stocking.