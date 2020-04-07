With a new federal grant of $900,000, Idaho Department of Fish and Game hopes to increase its public access to private land for hunters and anglers as early as this fall.
The grant money will be broken up over the next three years for its Access Yes! program which compensates willing private landowners who provide access.
Fish and Game said in a news release this week that currently there are 310,000 acres of private land across the state enrolled in Access Yes!
Fish and Game plans to use some of the money to expand access in the Upper Snake Region of eastern Idaho, said James Brower, regional communications manager.
Brower said there are currently 14 landowners enrolled in the program in the Upper Snake Region opening up 26,133 acres of private land.
“This new grant will expand the opportunity for new landowners to enroll in the Access Yes! program adding additional acreage and opportunities,” Brower said. “Any property with valuable hunting or fishing opportunity will be considered.”
Fish and Game will start looking at new properties right away.
“All of the grant funding made available through this program will go directly toward securing access agreements with private property owners, thereby increasing the acres of private land containing quality wildlife habitat that are open to public access in Idaho,” said Sal Palazzolo, Private Lands/Farm Bill Program Coordinator for Fish and Game. “We intend to begin enrolling new properties as soon as this spring, with the goal of having those properties accessible to hunters and anglers by the fall hunting and fishing seasons.”
The $900,000 grant comes through the 2020 Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program under the 2018 Farm Bill that provides funding to help state and tribal governments encourage landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing and other wildlife-dependent recreation, Fish and Game said.
“Fish and Game will also be using a portion of the grant funding to pilot a new wildlife viewing project in Teton Valley, which will provide habitat and viewing opportunities for sandhill cranes and waterfowl,” Fish and Game said.
To find a guide to Access Yes! lands throughout the state and in eastern Idaho, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/huntplanner/yes. The guide shows where the property is located, what opportunities are available for hunting and/or fishing, how much land and if there are any restrictions, such as no camping or fires.