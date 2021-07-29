Idaho Fish and Game announced last week that in-person hunter education classes are back in full swing and ready for new hunters to complete before fall seasons begin.
After suspending in-person classes in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic and moving courses to online-only, Fish and Game has gradually reopened in-person courses.
“We're trying to get people aware and energized to start coming to those in-person classes,” said James Brower, regional communications manager with Fish and Game. “That’s our favorite way to teach hunter education. That’s how people get the most out of it. It's more fun for both the students and the instructors.”
Fish and Game said in a news release that hands-on learning “can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field and handling firearms.”
“While the self-paced online courses provide convenience, we are thrilled that we’ve been able to ramp our instructor-led courses back up, and excited to get students back into the classroom to learn from our experienced hunter education instructors,” said Brenda Beckley, Hunter and Angler Recruitment and Retention Manager.
Brower said that hunter ed courses are still offered 100% online and Fish and Game has seen a decrease in its in-person attendance.
“We'd really like to see more people come and get that hands-on training and be able to ask questions of their instructors to get the best experience possible,” he said.
Instructor-led courses take students through firearm safety and handling in the classroom and review common scenarios that can lead to hunting-related accidents.
“Although firearm-related hunting accidents are rare in general, the vast majority of them happen in a few specific situations,” Beckley said. “Based on that knowledge, instructors put an emphasis on teaching students how to navigate through obstacles in the field with a firearm, and storing and removing a firearm safely in a vehicle. They also cover ’shoot-don’t-shoot’ scenarios, and then students physically demonstrate what they’ve been taught.”
Although a field day is not currently required for certification, students in in-person courses also have the option of receiving live-fire instruction in many courses. Other courses offer bow hunting skills, outdoors skills and trapper education.
Instructor-led courses cost $9.75.
For specifics on offerings, class times and locations, go online to register-ed.com/programs/idaho.