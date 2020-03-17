Idaho Department of Fish and Game has canceled several events, closed facilities and taken its hunter education classes online in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fish and Game announced Monday that hunter education classes have been canceled and will offer hunter education certification online with the field day requirement waived.
Public access to its fish hatcheries has also been closed. Tours and educational events at the Morrison Knudsen Nature Center in Boise have been halted, although the building will continue to sell licenses.
The Take Me Fishing Trailer events and fishing rod loaner programs have also been canceled.
“I am proud of our extensive public outreach, but today is the time to use proactive caution based on the guidance of our public health officials and the governor’s office,” Fish and Game director Ed Schriever said in a news release.
Fish and Game’s primary shooting ranges, Black’s Creek and Farragut, will remain open with staff implementing additional sanitation measures.
For more information on specific changes and closures, contact Fish and Game regional offices at idfg.idaho.gov/offices.