The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met Tuesday (Dec. 22) and approved increasing the number of nonresident elk tags set aside for outfitters from 2,400 to 2,800.
“The increase of 400 elk tags for the outfitter set-aside is effective immediately, however the commission must still approve the allocation of those 400 tags to specific zones and units if there is a demonstrated need among outfitters, which may come at a later date,” said Roger Phillips, Idaho Fish and Game information supervisor in a news release.
Fish and Game plans to continue working with the outfitting industry on the issue and the commission plans to take up the issue of extra tags again during its regular January meeting scheduled for Jan. 28.