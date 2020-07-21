The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in person in Idaho Falls today and Thursday at the Grand Teton Event Center to consider a wide range of business and take comments from the public.
After visiting the Sand Creek Wildlife Management Area near St. Anthony earlier in the day, the commission will take public comments at 7 p.m. in Idaho Falls at the events center at 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway.
“People can address the commission about agenda items or any matters related to Fish and Game,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
On Thursday, the commission meeting begins at 8 a.m. and continues into the late afternoon at the same location. Both portions of the meeting are open to the public, but public comment will not be taken on Thursday. People who attend are asked to practice social distancing and masks are recommended.
Action items expected from the meeting include setting a fall Chinook salmon season, acquiring property in northern Idaho, releasing of the 2021 bighorn sheep auction and lottery tags, and rulemaking.
“They will also be getting an update on the depredation program as well as hunter congestion,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for the Upper Snake region. “Those are always topics of interest for hunters.”
The commission will also announce the Community Challenge Grants and chronic wasting disease surveillance results.
“I’m mostly excited about the awarding of the commissioners' Community Challenge Grants,” Brower said. “We will find out which conservation groups will be receiving funds for conservation projects.”
In eastern Idaho, Challenge Grants of $10,000 were requested by the Foundation for Wildlife Management, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Western Bear Foundation, Safari Club International and Pheasants Forever. Programs range from habitat restoration and protection projects to migration studies.
The Western Bear Foundation plans to use the money to distribute free cans of bear spray to hunters and anglers in eastern Idaho grizzly bear habitat. The foundation gave away scores of cans last year to licensed hunters and anglers with a similar program.
To see a complete agenda of the meeting, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/july-quarterly-meeting-commission-1.