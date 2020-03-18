The Idaho Fish and Game Commission public hearing scheduled for today has been canceled and replaced with an online meeting Friday to comply with health guidelines concerning the coronavirus outbreak.
The commission’s web-based meeting will start at 9 a.m. Interested people can send comments to the commission via email to Commission@idfg.idaho.gov by 2 p.m. today. Public comments will not be taken during the meeting.
To view the meeting, go to idfg.webex.com and find event number: 967 877 855. Password for the event is “Meeting”
To listen to the meeting, call 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 967 877 855.
Agenda items under consideration by the commission include adopting a waiting period for purchasing a capped elk zone tag if a hunter applied for an elk controlled hunt, season setting for spring Chinook salmon, approving a moose management plan, approving land transactions, and several informational items, according to a Fish and Game news release.
A complete agenda for the meeting can be found at tinyurl.com/pr-fgagenda.