The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet next week to set big game hunting seasons and the Chinook fishing season as well as take public comment.
The commission will meet in person (with limited seating) at the Southwest Region office in Nampa starting at 7 p.m. March 17 with public comments. The commission will dive into business at 8 a.m. March 18 to take action and hear reports.
The spring Chinook season is proposed to begin April 24 and close the first week of August on the Snake, Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. No Chinook fishing is proposed for the Clearwater River because forecasted returns are below broodstock needs.
The commission will also review and approve a big game hunting season, the allocation of deer and elk tags to outfitters, and identify a waiting period for capped zone tags.
Reports will also be heard on pelican management, shooting ranges and a hunter congestion survey, among other things.
To see a full agenda of the commission meeting, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/march-special-meeting-commission-1.
The meeting can be attended remotely via Zoom. To livestream the meeting, go to idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA; meeting ID: 936 8235 8350; call-in number: 253-215-8782.