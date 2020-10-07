Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call today to decide on rulemaking proposals, and it is inviting the public to listen in if they are interested.
People interested in following the meeting can make arrangements with a Fish and Game regional office. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. today.
“Each year, the commission considers rulemaking ideas that may arise from state or federal legislative action, federal regulatory change, citizen petition, or Fish and Game or commissioner initiatives,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
During this meeting, the commission has on the agenda the adoption of pending rules, independent rulemaking, omnibus fee rule and the renewal of a discount order for nonresident tag fee for mountain lion, black bear, and gray wolf.