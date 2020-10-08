When looking for ways to reduce hunter congestion, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission decided to limit nonresident deer and elk tag sales, specifically those to nonresident disablde American veterans.
The commission ruled during its Thursday meeting via conference call to limit nonresident disabled veterans to 500 deer tags and 300 elk tags for over-the-counter (general season) hunts. The rule was previously a temporary measure taking effect Dec. 1. The permanent rule will need to be approved by the 2021 Idaho Legislature.
“This change affects only nonresident (disabled American veteran) tags, so availability of resident (disabled American veteran) tags remains unchanged,” said Roger Phillips, information supervisor for Fish and Game in a news release. “If reduced-price nonresident (disabled American veteran) tags sell out, nonresident disabled American veteran hunters can still buy an adult nonresident tag at full price. They may also apply for controlled hunts, and if they draw, they can purchase the tag at the reduced price.”
Phillips said the new limit is part of an ongoing effort to reduce hunter congestion because crowding is affecting hunter satisfaction. Prior to the decision, Fish and Game had no limit on special hunting license sales to nonresident disabled veterans, he said.
A nonresident disabled veteran hunting license costs $31.75. A regular nonresident license costs $154.75. Additional tag fees are added depending on the animal and type of hunt.
“The Fish and Game Commission has long managed nonresident participation in controlled hunts and capped elk zones,” he said. “Limits on the over-the-counter deer and elk (disabled American veteran) tags is the next step in the commission’s effort to manage congestion, but still provide nonresident disabled American veterans with over-the-counter opportunities for general deer and elk hunts.”
Because the number of reduced-price tags will be limited for over-the-counter hunts, they are expected to sell out quickly and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1.