The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is requesting email comments and questions for its upcoming teleconference covering several topics including wolves, property transactions, archery hunting and signage for traps.
Because people will not be allowed to meet in person at the May 14 meeting in accordance with the governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, the public is invited to watch the teleconference remotely.
On the commission’s agenda is considering directing funds for the Wolf Depredation Control Board. They will also consider rules on allowing lighted nocks for archer hunting after receiving petitions on the issue. Another issue is requiring signage near traps.
The commission will also consider public comments and questions and hear reports and recommendations from Fish and Game staff. These include correcting dates on hunting seasons for scaup and light geese, a briefing about a special bighorn sheep lottery and auction tags and shed antler pick-up.
Public comments will be taken through May 6. Email addresses for making comments include: LightedNocks@idfg.idaho.gov, SignsNearTraps@idfg.idaho.gov and OtherComments@idfg.idaho.gov
To listen in or watch the teleconference, go online to tinyurl.com/pr-idfg-meeting.
Event number: 962 371 254.
Event password: meeting.
For the audio conference, phone 408-418-9388, access code: 962-371-254