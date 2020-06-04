The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is asking for public comment on a list of nine proposed rule changes on things such as offering more days for veterans and active military to hunt and simplifying some hunting and trapping rules.
The comment period on the proposed changes opened this week and will close June 26. After comments are taken, the commission can pass new rules. Rules not involving seasons are then approved by the Idaho Legislature.
To view and comment on proposed rules, go to idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
The nine proposals include:
• Provide commission authority to limit nonresident disabled veteran deer and elk tags.
• Landowner Appreciation Program tag application (changed to an earlier time in the year).
• One-year waiting period for successful pronghorn controlled hunt tag applicants.
• Establish uniform requirements for game bird tag validation and attachment.
• Simplify turkey tag options offered to hunters.
• Provide commission authority to set a later season start date for nonresident participation in pheasant seasons
• Designate two special waterfowl hunting days for veterans and active military personnel
• Simplify rules associated with the use of bait for trapping furbearing and predatory animals
• Establish additional limits on dry ground sets using body-gripping traps