As expected, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently set a short 2020 sage-grouse hunting season across the state.
East-central Idaho (Zone 3) north of the Snake River will have a two-day season on Sept. 19 and 20 with a one bird per day and two birds in possession bag limit. A small portion of eastern Idaho north of Highway 26 was added back to Zone 3 for hunting after being closed for the past two years.
The southwestern part of the state south of the Snake River in the Owyhee, Twin Falls and Cassia counties will have a seven-day season with a one bird daily bag limit and two birds in possession bag limit running from Sept. 19 to 25.
The rest of the state, including the northwest and southeast corners are closed to sage grouse hunting this year.