The Idaho Fish and Game Commission plans its annual meeting next week in Boise with a full slate of rules and issues to consider.
The first day’s hearing starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in the main auditorium at St. Luke’s Plaza, 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. The public can address the commission on Fish and Game related matters during this session.
The second day starts a 9 a.m. Jan. 23 in the Trophy Room at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. Public comments will not be taken during this meeting.
Some of the items on the agenda include setting the seasons for upland game, turkey and furbearers, various petitions for rulemaking, land and access agreements, moose management and other topics. For a full agenda of the meetings, go to tinyurl.com/pr-idfg-agenda.
“After breaking for lunch (Jan. 23), commissioners will meet with the House Resources and Conservation Committee at the Idaho State Capitol before reconvening at (Fish and Game) headquarters at 3 p.m.,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Director Ed Schriever will also present his Fiscal Year 2019 annual report to the commission during Thursday’s meeting.”