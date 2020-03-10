The Idaho Fish and Game Commission plans to meet next week in Boise and Nampa to consider a variety of hunting and fishing actions and land transactions.
The commission will meet for two days starting at 7 p.m. March 19 at the main auditorium at St. Luke's Plaza, 720 E. Park Blvd. in Boise, then from 8 a.m. on March 20 at at the Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd. in Nampa.
People can address the commission during the March 19 meeting. The March 20 meeting is open to the public, but no comments will be taken on that day.
Some agenda items include: Spring Chinook season, a moose management plan, elk controlled hunts, land transactions, updates on deer and elk status, sage grouse management, and more.
Find a complete agenda of the meetings online at tinyurl.com/pr-fg-meeting.