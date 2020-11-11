The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider a variety of issues including modifying the spring steelhead season and controlled hunt applications in its scheduled public hearing next week.
The commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 and most of the day Nov. 20 at the Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston. Attendance will be limited to 50 people consistent with Stage 3 COVID-19 protocols.
People will be allowed to address the commission at the Nov. 19 session “about any matters related to Fish and Game,” Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release. Public comments will not be taken during the Nov. 20 portion of the meeting.
“Commissioners are scheduled to act on limiting nonresident participation in general season deer and elk hunts, modifying the spring 2021 steelhead season, approving a conservation easement adjustment for Clagstone Meadows, considering a petition for rulemaking affecting controlled hunt applications, and appointing a representative to the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies,” Fish and Game said.
The commission will also hear reports on the new licensing system, moose research, chronic wasting disease and other topics. For a complete agenda of the meeting, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/november-quarterly-meeting-commission-0.