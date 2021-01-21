The Fish and Game Commission will consider a variety of topics including acquiring land, counting wolves and predicting the returns of spring Chinook at its upcoming meeting next week.
The commission will meet in Nampa at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. Jan. 28 for meetings and business, and will take public comments starting at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. The meeting will also be live-streamed online.
Agenda items include acquiring properties in northern Idaho, setting hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats, and changing the allocation of tags for outfitters in newly-limited deer and elk units and zones.
The commission will hear reports on the 2020 estimated wolf population, the revision of non-resident elk tags and the waterfowl season.
For more specifics on the agenda and where to watch it online, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/january-annual-meeting-commission.
Because of capacity limits in the meeting room, people wishing to speak before the commission will have to wait outside and take turns. Comments are limited to 3 minutes. Email comments can also be made to the commission at commission@idfg.idaho.gov.
The conference will be live-streamed via Zoom at idfg.idaho.gov/ZJA.
Meeting ID: 977 0482 9723; Call-in number: 253-215-8782.