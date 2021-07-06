The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has wolf depredation among other things on its agenda next week at its monthly meeting to be held in Pocatello.
The commission will meet at the Southeast Regional Office, 1345 Barton Road, in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. July 13 and 8 a.m. July 14. The July 13 meeting will include a public hearing allowing 3-minute comments. The commission will also accept written comments.
The July 14 meeting will be an in-person business meeting. Due to limited capacity, the meeting will also be broadcast remotely via Zoom. The meeting is expected to end about midafternoon.
The commission will consider the direction for the Wolf Depredation Control Board, setting seasons for sage grouse, fall Chinook and coho salmon. Other agenda items include adding hunting areas for stocked pheasants, setting a later pheasant season start date for nonresidents, and setting a hunt structure for swans.
The commission will also consider land acquisitions in the Tex Creek area, among other areas.
For information on the video conference, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/july-quarterly-meeting-commission-2.