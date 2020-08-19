The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet in Nampa on Thursday to make decisions on a variety of topics including setting a season for sage grouse and modifying the fall steelhead season.
Prior to the meeting, the commission will gather at 8 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Fish and Game headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. The public is welcome to the groundbreaking as well as the Nampa meeting at 9:15 a.m. No public comments will be taken during the meeting.
The commissioners are also scheduled to approve a budget for fiscal year 2022, approve expanded pheasant stocking locations, and take a position on a recreation trail proposal on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area.
The commission also will hear updates on the status of Fish and Game’s request to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for approval to hunt elk on the Camas National Wildlife Refuge.
To review the full agenda of the meeting, go to idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/august-meeting-commission-0.