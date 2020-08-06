Idaho Fish and Game is busy stocking thousands of trout in eastern Idaho during the month of August with several opportunities to catch fish in the high mountain streams near Copper Basin west of Mackay.
“There's quite a few fish going into the Copper Basin area,” said James Brower, of Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region. “It's a good two hours to get out there, but it’s a beautiful place once you’re there.”
Brower said that while most of the fish are not going to be huge, they should be plentiful. Streams such as the East Fork of the Big Lost River, Star Hope Creek and Wild Horse Creek will be stocked a couple of times this month, some with 500 Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
“They’re all little streams, so 500 fish in there is pretty good,” Brower said.
Brower recommends the high mountain lakes and streams to avoid some of the heat at the lower elevations this time of year.
Besides the streams around Copper Basin, Fish and Game will also plant 6,000 catchable rainbow trout in Henrys Fork of the Snake River. Other areas getting fish include Birch Creek, the Snake River, Teton River dam site, Horseshoe Lake, and local ponds such as Becker Pond and Riverside Pond at Ryder Park.
Farther south, ponds, creeks and the Portneuf River are scheduled to be stocked this month.
For specifics of where and how many fish will be stocked in eastern Idaho waters, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner.