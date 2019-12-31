A call for information on the killing of four mule deer that were left to waste at the Teton Dam site last week is expected to lead to prosecution, Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Tuesday.
“We’ve had a lot of people who have seen a lot of things, and they’ve called in and reported a lot of good information to go off of,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “We’re pretty confident that we are going to bring this case to a close. All that is thanks to the public and people who are willing to come forth.”
The deer apparently were used to seeing people in the area and were easy targets.
"These deer had no fear of humans," says Conservation Officer Charlie Anderson. "You could drive right past them, within yards, and not even spook them."
Brower said the animals were left to rot and seemed to only be used as target practice by the shooters.
“If anyone has any more information, we’d love to hear that,” he said. “We want to tell those people thanks who have been willing to stand up and say something.”
Brower said Fish and Game’s Facebook message on the crime was shared widely and received a good response in tracking down information.
“We’re probably going to be able to bring this case to close with the information we’ve received,” Brower said.
Citizens Against Poaching offers a $300 reward for most big game animal crimes. People can remain anonymous when reporting poaching activities and are eligible for cash rewards when that information leads to a citation for a wildlife crime. To report a poaching crime, call 800-632-5999 or call the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-360-2854.