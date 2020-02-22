For those who like to talk fishing, Idaho Department of Fish and Game has an event for you.
Anglers are invited by the Southeast Region fisheries managers to gather for some pizza and refreshments to talk about updates and planned activities across the region for 2020. Fish and Game officials say they’ve had open houses in the past, but this event is a little different.
“What’s different about this one is it’s more, ‘Hey, here’s what we’ve been working on and some projects we’re involved with,'” said Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “It’s a chance to have a back and forth dialogue where folks can also share some ideas or ask questions or have a chance to talk with fishery staff.”
Jackson said the region has a new fisheries manager and the gathering will give anglers an opportunity to get to know him.
The open house is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 18 at the Southeast Region Fish and Game Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello.
Fish and Game usually holds open houses centered on introducing new regulations or developments. This event is more of a kick-off to the upcoming season.
Anglers and others can see several short presentations by Fish and Game staff followed by a question-and-answer session.
“Biologists will share the latest population trends and research related to some of the popular fisheries in the area such as the Blackfoot River, Bear Lake, American Falls Reservoir, and the Snake River,” Fish and Game said in a news release. Several fisheries staff will be on-hand during and following the meeting to field questions and visit with attendees.
For more information, contact the Fish and Game Southeast Region office at 208-232-4703.