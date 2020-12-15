Eastern Idaho hunters will be given an opportunity to share their thoughts on proposed moose, sheep and mountain goat seasons for 2021-2022 during upcoming virtual open houses this week.
Idaho Fish and Game has posted its proposed season details online at idfg.idaho.gov/MSG. Fish and Game also has a portal to ask questions about each of the plans. Hunters can also answer a few questions online about how they feel about specific hunt changes.
The virtual open houses will be held starting at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Upper Snake Region, and 6 p.m. Friday for the Salmon Region.
“Hunters are encouraged to read the proposals before participating in the virtual open house,” said Mike Demick, a Fish and Game staff biologist in a news release. “At the virtual meeting, hunters will hear the changes proposed for the 2021-22 hunting seasons and get a regional overview of moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. Attendees can ask Fish and Game biologists questions during the meeting.”
Fish and Game said the virtual meeting will last up to two hours depending on participation. A replay of the meeting will be made available.
People without internet access, can contact the regional offices in person or by phone and learn about the hunt seasons. The Salmon Regional office is at 208-756-2271. The Upper Snake Regional office is at (208) 525-7290.