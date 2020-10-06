Idaho Fish and Game plans to more than double the locations where it stocks pheasants across the state and increase the number of birds released to 34,000.
Pheasant season opens Oct. 17 and closes Nov. 30 in southern and eastern Idaho and opens Oct. 10 in north Idaho.
“We are very excited to offer new locations for pheasant hunters to utilize and enjoy across the state,” said Fish and Game regional communications manager James Brower.
In the past, Fish and Game released pheasants in four eastern Idaho wildlife management areas, including Mud Lake, Market Lake, Cartier Slough and Sterling.
This year, Fish and Game has added six areas on the east side of the state, including Lewisville Knolls on Bureau of Land Management land, Portneuf Wildlife Management Area, Kirtley Creek-Lemhi River Access Yes! land near Salmon, Pahsimeroi River Access Area, and two Bureau of Reclamation wildlife tracts near Lake Walcott.
In 2019, Fish and Game released about 21,000 pheasants across the state. That number has been increased 13,000 more this season.
“Pheasants are the most popular game bird species for upland game hunters in the state,” said Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator. “Hunters and supporters of pheasant hunting asked us to expand the pheasant stocking program to include additional properties, and we now provide that opportunity.”
The agency said the new areas to be stocked will “fall under the same rules as wildlife management areas where pheasants have been stocked in the past.”
Some of those rules include a two daily bag limit and six possession limit, an upland game bird permit, shooting hours starting at 10 a.m., and wearing hunter orange.
The two new Salmon region locations will receive 930 pheasants between them.
“These stockings are new to our area, so we hope hunters get out and try their luck,” said Bret Stansberry, wildlife biologist based in Salmon. “Hunting pheasants can be thrilling, especially when you get into birds – so these new properties should be great places to go.”
Idaho’s pheasant season also includes a youth-only season that runs from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.
More details and a Fish and Game video on the pheasant season is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant/stocking.