black_bear_with_huckleberries

A black bear sow and cub were killed Monday after they attacked a man at his home near Victor.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers on Monday killed a sow black bear and cub that attacked and injured a man as he opened his garage door at his home near Victor.

The incident happened in the Henderson Canyon area. The victim quickly called Fish and Game to report the encounter.


