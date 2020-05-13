An adult male mountain lion was killed by an Idaho Fish and Game officer after it was found roaming an Idaho Falls neighborhood early Wednesday.
Fish and Game said a resident living near the intersection of Stanfield Lane and 49th South called the Idaho Falls police about 3 a.m. A patrol officer saw the adult cat crossing a road and was able to corner it in a nearby parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A Fish and Game officer was called to assist and made the determination to dispatch the animal.
“Given the behavior of the mountain lion and the proximity to a highly populated area the decision was made to dispatch the animal,” said conservation officer Devin Skidmore. “This was not a safe place for a lion to be, and human safety is always our number one concern."
Fish and Game said the lion was exhibiting no fear of humans and made no attempt to flee the area.
“We definitely live in an area that is conducive to mountain lions,” said James Brower, Fish and Game regional communications manager. “There’s a healthy, robust population around, Tex Creek especially. ... There’s always the old adage, ‘You’ve probably never seen a mountain lion, but a mountain lion’s probably seen you.’”
Brower said mountain lions probably come into town “more than we know, but usually they leave just as quickly. They are pretty good at not being seen.”