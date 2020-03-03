The Idaho Department of Fish and Game took to the air this week to begin a project to count mountain goats and bighorn sheep in some of the most remote country in the state.
Mountain goats will be counted in the areas surrounding the Middle Fork Salmon River in the next two weeks, and bighorn sheep will be counted in the Lost River Mountain Range starting March 16. Fish and Game plans to fly a helicopter “low and slow over some of the most remote areas of the state” to gather information on the herds.
“The last time we flew Lost River bighorn sheep was 2016,” said Jessie Shallow, a Fish and Game biologist. “The total count then was 256. This is the minimum number — what we saw, not an estimate. Parts of the Middle Fork goat population was last flown in 2006 and 2012. We have never done a comprehensive flight of the entire Middle Fork goat population, so we don’t have a number to compare it to yet.”
Mike Demick of Fish and Game’s Salmon region said the goal of the aerial count is to compare population trends, and age and sex ratios. The information collected will be used in determining future management actions and hunting opportunities.
“We’ve done several portions of these units through the years, but the last time these portions were surveyed was in 2012,” Demick said. “This will be a much more comprehensive, goat-specific survey."
Demick said unlike the conflict with sheep and goats in the Teton Range of western Wyoming, “No conflict exists in our region. Both the goat and sheep are native to these areas.”
Shallow said the information from the surveys will be helpful.
“In addition to total counts, we pay close attention to kid-to-adult and lamb-to-ewe ratio, which gives us our production ratio – this is key to understanding if the population might increase or decrease,” she said. “We also look at the harvestable adult component, combined with production and past harvest, to set our hunting tag limits.”
Survey flights are estimated to take 15 to 20 days, depending on weather conditions.