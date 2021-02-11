Idaho Fish and Game is offering both a wolf trapping and general trapping education class later this month in Salmon.
The wolf trapping course will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the Salmon Fish and Game office. The trapper education course is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28.
“Topics include wolf behavior and management, trapping and snaring techniques, harvest reporting requirements and proper hide care, effective equipment, use of diverters to avoid non-target catches, trap-site selection, and how to minimize human scent are also covered,” Fish and Game said about the wolf trapping course in a news release.
The trapper education course will teach students new to trapping with “interactive, hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors.”
Fish and Game said space is limited and participants are required to register in advance by calling the Salmon office at 208-756-2271 or going online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
“All trappers that have not purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 are required to attend and pass a trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license,” Fish and Game said.
To trap wolves in Idaho, trappers must complete the wolf trapper certification course.