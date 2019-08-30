Educators can get wild with a workshop offering ideas on how to teach about wildlife, conservation and ecological concepts in the classroom.
The Project WILD About Early Learners workshop is presented by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in Pocatello from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14.
The class is held at the Fish and Game office in Pocatello, 1345 Barton Road. Cost is $40. Optional university credit is available for $60-$75 through most Idaho universities. Extra assignments are required for those seeking college credit.
“Workshop participants will receive three Project WILD activity guides with over 150 wildlife-related activities, all of which are correlated to Idaho State Education standards,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Participants will be exposed to modified Project WILD activities to fit the needs of a younger audience — incorporating science, art, math, vocabulary, music and movement, home connections, and more.”
The workshop is recommended for school teachers, 4-H leaders, scout leaders, docents, interpreters for zoos and homeschool teachers.
Registration can be done online at idfg.idaho.gov/education/project-wild/introductory or by calling Lori Adams at (208) 863-3236 or via email at lori.adams@idfg.idaho.gov.