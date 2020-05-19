Just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Idaho Department of Fish and Game opened its offices around the state to sell licenses.
In keeping with Gov. Brad Little’s guidance for Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Fish and Game opened its regional offices Monday allowing people to buy a license, tag or permit. Fish and Game is still encouraging people to buy licenses online at idfg.idaho.gov/buy-online or to buy them over the phone at 1-800-554-8685.
James Brower, of the Upper Snake Region office, said the office crews are limited.
“The office itself is running on a pretty limited crew,” Brower said. “Most folks are still working in the field or from home.”
Fish and Game said offices will continue to practice social distance requirements and will limit the number of people in its lobbies. All transactions will only be done by debit card or check.
“Some services will continue to be available by appointment, including the sale of outfitter tags and checking in harvested black bears, mountain lions, and wolves according to big game regulations,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Some regional offices will be accepting walk-ins for checking in animals, but hunters should call ahead of time to find out if that is the case in their region.”
Fish and Game will also schedule license service-related appointments for elderly and high-risk individuals to help limit the number of people they interact with while visiting a Fish and Game regional office.
Fish and Game office phone numbers for eastern Idaho include: Southeast Region, 208-232-4703; Upper Snake Region, 208-525-7290; and Salmon Region: 208-756-2271.