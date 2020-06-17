A short season targeting a few hundred Chinook salmon destined for central Idaho on the upper Salmon River will soon open as seasons elsewhere in Idaho close.
Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved a Chinook fishing season to start June 26 on a 38-mile section of river between the South Butte boat ramp near Clayton upstream to about 100 yards downstream of the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.
“About 300 to 350 adult Chinook are expected to be available for harvest as well as juvenile ‘jack’ salmon,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Fishing for Chinook on the upper Salmon River will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The season is set to close Aug. 9. Bag and possession limits for the Upper Salmon River are four Chinook daily of which only two may be adults 24-inches or longer and possession is 12 and only six of which may be adults.
No person may take more than 10 adult Chinook salmon statewide during 2020 salmon seasons prior to Aug. 9.
All fishing for Chinook in the lower Salmon River closed Wednesday. The Chinook season on the Little Salmon River closes at the end of the day Saturday.
Overall, returning spring Chinook numbers for Idaho have been dismal. Hatchery salmon are embedded with a tag that is read as they pass through the Bonneville Dam on the lower Columbia River west of Portland, Oregon. The tags identify a fish’s final spawning destination. Once past the Bonneville Dam, Idaho fish still have several more dams to negotiate before arriving at their spawning site.
“This year’s adult returns to both the Clearwater basin and Rapid River hatchery are the lowest since we have been collecting PIT tag data,” said Joe DuPont, fisheries regional manager in his weekly update. “In addition, the returns of jacks are also the lowest we have seen since PIT tag data has been collected which doesn’t bode well for next year. I wish I had better news for you, but that is what the data shows.”
Projections are also poor for summer Chinook numbers.
“Due to the projected poor return of upper Columbia summer Chinook, Washington and Oregon are not planning on opening a fishing season on them at this point,” DuPont reported.