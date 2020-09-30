Idaho Fish and Game is giving eastern Idaho anglers more targets to cast with tens of thousands of catchable trout scheduled for stocking in several area waters this October.
Most notable is 42,000 rainbow trout going into American Falls Reservoir and 80,000 trout in Blackfoot Reservoir. The Snake River will receive 31,950 trout between four locations, Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.
Other locations scheduled to get fish, include Edson Fichter Pond, 1,250; the Blackfoot River at four different locations, 3,000; Foster Reservoir, 1,200; Glendale Reservoir, 2,500; Treasureton Reservoir, 1,800; Springfield Lake, 1,000; Bear River in two locations, 1,000; Portneuf River below Pebble and above Lava Hot Springs, 1,250; and a few hundred fish in locations such as Bannock Reservoir and Crystal Springs Pond.
About 1,400 trout will be stocked in three waters in the Salmon area, including Hayden Creek Pond, 600; Hyde Creek Pond, 400; and Kids Creek Pond, 400.
The Upper Snake region has no new stockings scheduled for October.
For more detail on scheduled dates, stocking records and fishing rules, go to the “Fishing Planner” on Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingPlanner/.