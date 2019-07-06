Whether you are experienced or a first-timer, Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering a variety of hunting-related activities, demonstrations and presentations at it’s Hunting University next month in Pocatello.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Trap Club located at 1442 Fortress Road, near the Pocatello airport.
“Try your hand at archery and trap shooting (free while supplies last), watch hunting dogs in action, learn the basics of mule deer and elk hunting, get some pointers on pursuing upland game birds and waterfowl, learn basic wilderness first aid skills, and so much more,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Fish and Game said there will be various information booths staffed by sportsmen’s groups, community partners and Fish and Game. Experts will be on hand to discuss a diverse array of hunting-related topics with scheduled presentations throughout the day.
Gear questions, rules and regulations, archery hunting, muzzleloader hunts and falconry are some of the topics of the day. The Citizens Against Poaching trailer also will be on display, featuring illegally taken wildlife and the stories behind the crimes and to answer questions on legal equipment.
Fish and Game will also offer two hunter education field days as part of the Hunting University event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested students must either pass the online hunter education course or complete the independent study workbook option before registering for either field day. The field day is the last step in certification, and these two classes at the event will help new hunters and youth get their licenses before deer season opens on Oct. 10.
To take the online hunter education course ($24.50) or to register for a field day ($9.75), go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. The independent study workbook can be picked up at any regional Fish and Game office for $8.
For information about the Hunting University, call 208-232-4703.