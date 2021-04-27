Seeing an opportunity to piggyback on another project, Idaho Fish and Game plans to assess the population of lake trout in Bear Lake in the southeast corner of the state starting in June.
The huge lake that straddles the Idaho-Utah border has been stocked annually with 17,000 sterile lake trout since 2002. Prior to that, fertile lake trout have been in the lake since the 1920s.
Fish and Game planned in June to remove 400 mature sterile lake trout from Bear Lake and place them in Stanley Lake in central Idaho. Fertile lake trout are being suppressed in Stanley Lake to prevent them from possibly migrating to neighboring sockeye salmon nursery lakes.
Carson Watkins, Southeast Region fisheries manager with Fish and Game, said news bits and pieces of the project have left some anglers worried the agency is conducting suppression efforts in Bear Lake.
“Because we’re doing lake trout suppression in other places, there’s a perception that this is similar, and we’re trying to totally remove the lake trout from Bear Lake,” Watkins said. That isn’t the case, he said.
The project will deploy large-scale gillnetting equipment around the lake for about 10 days this June to accomplish the two goals of gathering 400 lake trout for Stanley Lake and taking reliable samples to find out what’s going on in the fishery.
"We've never done a robust assessment of lake trout in Bear Lake,” Watkins said. “Bear Lake is big, and it takes gear at the scale we’re proposing to use in order to understand what’s going on with the population.”
Fish and Game said all the lake trout netted, except the 400 needed for Stanley Lake, will be returned to Bear Lake.
“The research project will assess the effects of 20 years of stocking sterile lake trout on the size, distribution, age and fertility of the lake trout population in Bear Lake,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
“The 400 lake trout being removed represent less than 10% of the population at Bear Lake, and we do not anticipate any biological or angling impacts associated with this project,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger said. “We stock 17,000 sterile lake trout into Bear Lake each year, and we will receive valuable information from the sterility assessment of this research project.”
Watkins said Bear Lake has four species — Bonneville cisco, Bonneville whitefish, Bear Lake whitefish and Bear Lake sculpin — found nowhere else in the world. Fish and Game also plants 170,000 Bonneville cutthroat each year in Bear Lake. Some of these fish might find themselves eaten by lake trout.
“One of the things about lake trout is if you’re not keeping track of their population, and you realize they are affecting the prey later on, it’s often too late to reverse that trend,” he said.