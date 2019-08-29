Favorable fishing reports are expected to get better at some area ponds with hundreds of fish scheduled to be stocked starting next week.
Ponds in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Victor are scheduled to get a fresh batch of catchable-size rainbow trout starting Monday.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced that Rexburg City Ponds and Victor’s Trail Creek Pond will be stocked next week with 600 and 400 10- to 12-inch trout respectively.
Idaho Falls’ Becker Pond at Ryder Park and Ryder Park Riverside Pond will be stocked with 500 trout each during the week of Sept. 9.
Gem Lake, south of Idaho Falls off U.S. Highway 91, will be stocked with 3,000 trout during the week of Sept. 16.
During the latter end of the month, Rexburg City Ponds, Trail Creek Pond and Ryder Park ponds will be stocked again with 400 to 600 more trout each.
“Fishing continues to be great in the Upper Snake Region heading into September,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “The cooler weather means it is only going to get better. Don't miss your chance to throw in a line at these locations that will be full of fish.”
Directions and descriptions to these and other regional waters can be found online at Fish and Game’s Idaho Fishing Planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.