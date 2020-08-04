For the second year in a row, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is proposing a restrictive hunting season on sage grouse, especially in areas north of the Snake River.
Fish and Game is seeking public input on a proposal that sets a two-day season and one-bird daily bag limit for most of eastern Idaho north of the Snake River and a seven-day season, one-bird daily bag limit in the southwest corner of the state. The southeast corner and western and northwestern areas of the state would be closed to hunting sage grouse under the proposal.
A similar plan was implemented in 2019 after male sage grouse numbers were down 25% from 2018.
Fish and Game monitors sage grouse breeding populations by counting males at leks each spring. A lek is a traditional display area, which is typically located in an open area in or adjacent to sagebrush-dominated habitats, according to Fish and Game.
“Statewide, lek counts indicate a 2.5% increase in males at leks in spring 2020, compared to 2019, but trends were variable,” Fish and Game said in its season proposal. “Sage grouse numbers are down 53 percent from the peak counts in 2016, with stronger declines north of the Snake River.”
Fish and Game wildlife biologist Ann Moser, who is responsible for Idaho’s sage grouse program said a number of factors have been contributing to the decline of sage grouse numbers over the past decade. She said nest success and brood survival has been poor due to poor weather, drought, invasive cheatgrass, wildfires removing habitat, loss of habitat because of development and changing farming practices.
Besides monitoring leks, Fish and Game also tracks sage grouse populations by wings turned in by hunters.
“When we get wings back from birds that were hunter harvested during the fall we can look at those wings and see if it was a juvenile, if it was born that year, was it an adult hen or adult male,” Moser said. “That ratio of juveniles per adult hen is an indication of productivity. And productivity over the last three years has been slightly above one, (meaning) one juvenile has survived to the hunting season.”
The 2020 season proposals include:
• The sage-grouse hunting season would open on Sept. 19-20 for the two-day season north of the Snake River and Sept. 19-25 for the seven-day season in the southwest.
• Close northwest Owyhee County, northwest of the Mud Flat Road (Area 1 in Owyhee County). Birds in this area were impacted by the 2015 Soda Fire and populations have not yet recovered.
• Restrictive seven-day season, one-bird daily limit, for the remainder of Owyhee County (southeast of the Mud Flat Road) and all areas south and west of Interstate 84 (Area 2).
• A two-day season, one-bird daily limit, for most areas north of the Snake River (Area 3). Fish and Game would maintain the closure in the Upper Snake region that was closed due to the Grassy Ridge Fire and other declines (Area 1 in eastern Idaho).
• Southeast Idaho would remain closed as it has since 2014 (Area 1).
Comments on the proposed sage grouse season can be made online at idfg.idaho.gov/form/2020-sage-grouse-proposal.