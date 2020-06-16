Idaho Department of Fish and Game has crunched the numbers and found that a relatively mild winter was good for mule deer and elk survival.
Here in eastern Idaho, Fish and Game is calling it a “slight uptick” for deer and elk populations.
“It was probably about an average winter for us,” said Curtis Hendricks, Fish and Game regional wildlife manager. “Not really great survival but not poor survival. It was a normal year that we experienced.”
Hendricks said hunters may not notice it too much, but there will be a few more mule deer in the hills than last year.
“The big thing for hunters is that it’s good news,” he said. “Three of our last five winters have been a little more elevated. The deer numbers were on the decline. This is a slight uptick towards building population. If we could tie a couple more good winters in with that, deer numbers should start climbing again.”
Statewide, 73 percent of radio-collared elk calves and 63 percent of mule deer fawns survived through the winter.
“We’ve been monitoring overwinter survival of mule deer fawns for the last 22 years. During that time, the average survival of fawns caught in early January as six-month-old fawns through the end of May has been 57 percent,” said Jon Rachael, state game manager. “This last winter, 63 percent survived, which is a little higher than the long-term average and way better than the previous three years.”
Hendricks said Fish and Game rotates the areas to trap and collar deer and elk on a four- to five-year basis. In eastern Idaho, this past winter, deer and elk were trapped on the Sand Creek desert and the Palisades area and in areas near Pocatello.
He said mule deer in winter in the Sand Creek desert and Teton Canyon area make up the Island Park population during the fall.
“Our Island Park deer population was actually up from our last survey,” Hendricks said. “I was not anticipating it to be like that. I thought we’d be even or maybe down a little bit. We were actually up.”
He said deer numbers in the Palisades area were down a bit, which he expected.
Elk numbers are doing well in Island Park and not as well in the Palisades area.
“We are at the top end of our objectives for (elk) populations (in Island Park),” Henricks said. “Our Palisades populations are trending steady. That’s the lowest population zone, but it comes with our most unique challenges as far as brucellosis disease concerns and a lot of marginalized winter range in that country.”
Fish and Game researchers also use radio-collars to monitor adult elk cows and mule deer does, which typically survive at high rates unless it is an extreme winter. Of the 466 radio-collared mule deer does being monitored by Fish and Game researchers, 93 percent were alive through May 31, and 97 percent of the 521 collared cows survived, according to a Fish and Game report released this week.
“For deer hunting this year it should be better than what it was last year,” Hendricks said. “Some of these fawns will have survived and they’ll be yearlings and two-points (bucks). There should be more two-points and more deer in general in most places in the region than there was last year.”
Through May 31, 63 percent of radio-collared fawns and 73 percent of radio-collared elk calves were still alive. That compares with:
• 2018-19: 42 and 69 percent
• 2017-18: 57 and 66 percent
• 2016-17: 30 and 52 percent