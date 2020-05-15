Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved resuming the sale of nonresident licenses, tags and permits during its Thursday meeting, causing many outfitter and guide businesses to breathe a sigh of relief.
The nonresident licenses went back on sale Saturday. The decision was in line with Gov. Brad Little’s Stage 2 of Idaho Rebounds also announced on Thursday. The governor’s stage 2 includes the relaxing of the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering the state and recreating outdoors while maintaining appropriate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission suspended the sale of nonresident licenses, tags and permits in April in support of the state “stay at home” order. The suspension caused many outfitters and guides in eastern Idaho to deal with canceled reservations and loss of business through fly shops and guide service bookings.
Licenses can be purchased online at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login, at vendors or by calling 800-554-8685.